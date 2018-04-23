Prison sentence for hit-and-run that killed Modesto woman

SHARE COPY LINK A man is seen running seconds after a fatal wreck at the intersection of Seventh and L streets in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Three people fled an SUV involved in a collision with a Mustang driven by a woman who died from her inj McClatchy

A man is seen running seconds after a fatal wreck at the intersection of Seventh and L streets in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Three people fled an SUV involved in a collision with a Mustang driven by a woman who died from her inj McClatchy