Prison sentence for hit-and-run that killed Modesto woman

A 19-year-old man will receive a six-year prison sentence for running a red light and crashing a stolen sport utility vehicle into a car last year, killing a Modesto woman.
Manuel Isaiah Gonzalez has admitted his responsibility for the death of Gloria Hawkins. Gonzalez on April 6 pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and being a felon in possession of a gun, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release Friday afternoon.
Gonzalez ran from the crash site. Hawkins, 66, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she died.
Modesto police used security cameras and DNA evidence to confirm Gonzalez was the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash. He was apprehended about two weeks after the deadly wreck.
The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Aug. 23 at the intersection of L and Seventh streets, just east of Highway 99 in Modesto.
Hawkins was driving a red Ford Mustang north on Seventh Street. Gonzalez was driving a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe east on L street and ran the red light, broadsiding the Mustang in the intersection.
The SUV's driver, later identified as Gonzalez, and two passengers ran from the crash site. Modesto police investigators were looking for the passengers, who at the time were not facing charges related to the crash. It's unclear if the passengers were ever found.
A few days after the crash, Modesto police released security camera images of people believed to be the driver of the stolen SUV and its passengers. The images led to tips that helped investigators identify Gonzalez as the hit-and-run suspect.
Prosecutors said the police investigators used traces of DNA to confirm Gonzalez was driving the stolen SUV in the crash.
In an unrelated incident on Sept. 1, Modesto police officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a gunshot victim. Prosecutors said Gonzalez was seen running from the shooting scene, and he matched the description of the shooter.
As Gonzalez left the scene, he dropped a loaded magazine containing eight .45 caliber bullets, according to prosecutors. When officers tried to speak to Gonzalez the day after the shooting, he ran again and left behind a stolen gun.
On Sept. 4, Gonzalez was found and arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run. He also faced gun possession and resisting police charges, but he was not charged with the Sept. 1 shooting.
John Goold, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gonzales fired the gun that injured the victim.
But Gonzalez was convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun, stemming from the Sept. 1 shooting. The other gun and resisting police charges in connection with that incident were dropped.
As part of his no contest plea in the hit-and-run case, Gonzalez admitted he personally inflicting great bodily injury and ran from the crash site.
Prosecutors said the injury enhancement means Gonzalez's vehicular manslaughter conviction is considered a strike under state's "Three Strikes" law. The strike can be used to lengthen a prison sentence if Gonzalez is convicted of another felony.
Gonzalez remains in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. He will return to court May 14, when Superior Court Judge Ricardo Córdova will formally sentence Gonzalez to agreed upon six-year prison term. Deputy District Attorney Bianca Yip prosecuted the case.
Comments