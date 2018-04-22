Neighbors react with shock to deaths of two boys, man in south Modesto home

The deaths of two boys and a man in a south Modesto house, under investigation as homicide, left the neighborhood rattled Sunday.
"I was shocked, because I read it was two kids," said Ernesto Martinez, who lives around the corner from the Rancho Encantado home where the three bodies were found. "I have a 7-year-old, and it's close to home."
The Modesto Police Department had not identified the three people as of mid-afternoon, nor disclosed how they were killed. It did say the boys were 4 and 6.
Spokeswoman Heather Graves said earlier that the "suspect involved is not outstanding," and that detectives are treating the case as an isolated incident.
Neighbors interviewed by the Modesto Bee did not know who lived in the house. Martinez did say the residents had moved in about two months ago.
Police responded at 1:15 a.m. Sunday to the two-story house on the 1800 block of Rancho Encantado. It is south of West Hatch Road and east of South Carpenter Road. Officers closed the block while investigating, then reopened it at 1 p.m.
"It's just sad to know that happened on this street," said Noeli Casillas, who also lives around the corner. "It's a quiet neighborhood."
