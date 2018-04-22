Three people, including two boys, found dead inside south Modesto home

Three people, including two young children, were found dead inside a south Modesto home early Sunday morning.
The house where the bodies were found is in the 1800 block of Rancho Encantado Court south of West Hatch Road and east of South Carpenter Road.
Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department, said the dead children were boys, ages 4 and 6. She did not have any information on the third deceased person.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Graves said. Law enforcement was called to the home at 1:15 a.m.
Graves said the "suspect involved is not outstanding," and that detectives are treating the case as an isolated incident.
Graves said no other details would be released at this point.
We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.
