Three people, two of them kids, were found dead in a home on Rancho Encantado Court near west Hatch Road on Sunday, April 23, 2018. Marty Bicek/The Modesto Bee
Three people, two of them kids, were found dead in a home on Rancho Encantado Court near west Hatch Road on Sunday, April 23, 2018. Marty Bicek/The Modesto Bee

Crime

Three people, including two boys, found dead inside south Modesto home

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

April 22, 2018 08:08 AM

Three people, including two young children, were found dead inside a south Modesto home early Sunday morning.

The house where the bodies were found is in the 1800 block of Rancho Encantado Court south of West Hatch Road and east of South Carpenter Road.

Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department, said the dead children were boys, ages 4 and 6. She did not have any information on the third deceased person.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Graves said. Law enforcement was called to the home at 1:15 a.m.

Graves said the "suspect involved is not outstanding," and that detectives are treating the case as an isolated incident.

Graves said no other details would be released at this point.

We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.

  Comments  