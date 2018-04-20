Ceres man hospitalized after suspected drunk driving crash near Waterford

A 29-year-old Ceres man was hospitalized after suffering major injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday several miles east of Waterford.
Chaz Allen Janes was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. The California Highway Patrol said Janes appeared to have been driving while intoxicated.
The crash was reported about 11:15 p.m. on Lake Road, just east of Roberts Ferry Road near the Turlock Lake State Recreation Area.
Janes was driving a 1992 Chevrolet west on Lake Road and failed to safely negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the road in a northwest direction down an embankment, before barreling through a barbed wire fence and crashing head-on into a hillside, the CHP reported.
Janes was not wearing a seat belt. The CHP said alcohol and drugs appeared to be contributing factors in this crash.
