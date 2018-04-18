How two suspects kept authorities busy in Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties

It's almost like these two suspects were trying to get as many law enforcement agencies on their tails as possible.
A case that began with a theft in Calaveras County led to a vehicle pursuit in Tuolumne County and, ultimately, two arrests in Stanislaus County. It involved sheriff's deputies from all three counties, as well as California Highway Patrol officers.
According to a summary from the Sonora-area CHP, officers saw a black Jeep Cherokee traveling west on Highway 120/108 west of O'Byrnes Ferry Road at a high rate of speed about 3:30 a.m. Monday. ,
The Jeeps' taillights were out, and its rear license plate was missing. The officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver wouldn't yield.
A pursuit ensued, across several Tuolumne County roads. "The Jeep was all over the road and even ran off of the road a few times," CHP spokesman Officer Faustino Pulido said in an email. The Jeep slowed, and the two men inside jumped out and ran on foot.
"Since the Jeep was still in motion, the officers were unable to immediately pursue the fleeing suspects.," he said. They stopped the Jeep, turned off the ignition and began to hunt for the men.
Stanislaus County deputies and one of their canines helped do an extensive search of the area, but no one was found.
Several pieces of new yardwork equipment were found in the Jeep. But at the time, neither the Tuolumne nor Calaveras County sheriff’s departments had a report of theft of the items.
A few hours after the pursuit, at about 7:15 a.m., a Stanislaus County property owner called 911 to report he found a man trespassing and was holding him at gunpoint.
Deputies and CHP officers responded and determined the man was the passenger in the Jeep. He was identified as Sonora resident Kenneth Donald Carnes, 39.
Shortly after 8 a.m., another Stanislaus deputy reported he'd detained a man walking on Willms Road south of Highway 120. A CHP officer joined him there and determined the man was the Jeep's driver, Matthew Tobias Ayers, 31, of Oakdale.
Later that same morning, Calaveras deputies were dispatched to a burglary report at Young’s Copperopolis Ace Hardware. The front doors had been smashed and several power tools were stolen. The serial numbers matched the pieces recovered from the Jeep.
The two suspects were booked into the Tuolumne County Jail. Ayers faces charges of reckless evasion of a peace officer, possession of stolen property, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. Carnes was booked on possession of stolen property and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.
Comments