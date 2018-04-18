Ag thieves dig to new depths in Salida heist

SHARE COPY LINK People are flocking to Washington D.C.'s Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The annual event commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo, Japan to D.C. Footage courtesy of Pabsy Pabalan via Twitter

