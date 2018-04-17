She wasn't struck, but Ceres shooting sends 13-year-old girl to hospital

Ceres police are investigating two shootings from vehicles — one that nearly struck a 13-year-old girl, and the other that hit a man in his leg.
The first incident was Friday afternoon shortly before 5. Officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area of Nadine and Richland avenues.
They learned that someone in a black Ford Fusion with paper plates “JS Auto” was shooting at another vehicle as both traveled east on Nadine. The other vehicle may have been a white truck, according to a report by Lt. Chris Perry.
The girl, who was walking home from a nearby school, was at the northeast corner of Richland and Nadine when stray bullets nearly hit her. "Her parents got there and she was kind of hyperventilating," Perry said. The girl has asthma and passed out, so an ambulance took her to a hospital for evaluation. The child now is OK, Perry said.
Three vehicles in the area also were hit with gunfire, but no one was injured. Officers found at least 10 shell casings — 9 mm and .40 caliber — along Nadine.
Two men were in the Ford Fusion. One is non-Latino white, 30 to 40 years old, with a full red beard. The other is Latino, with a goatee.
The second shooting was about 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Mitchell Road near East Whitmore Avenue. Officer Jesus Salinas was dispatched to a report that a man had been shot while walking along Mitchell.
"Originally, Officer Salinas did not see any blood on the male and he did not appear to be in any trauma, as he was standing drinking a fountain soda," Perry wrote. But the 59-year-old showed Salinas blood on the back side of his jeans by his left calf.
"There was a small hole in the jeans on the front left side of the calf and a second hole, which appeared to be an exit, to the back of the calf." The wound appeared to have been made by a small-caliber gun, like a .22.
The victim said he was walking south on the west side of Mitchell Road between Fowler Road and Whitmore Avenue when a small blue vehicle pulled up next to him and an occupant said, "Hey, what are you up to?" The man said the front passenger then fired twice before the vehicle drove south on Mitchell and turned west on Joy Avenue.
The victim said the driver and front passenger were white males. He said he did not know the men "and does not have any issues with anyone," Perry reported.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Officers canvassed the entire area as described by the victim and were unable to locate any evidence or witnesses.
Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call Ceres police detectives at 209-538-5672.
