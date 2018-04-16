Man run over by car was hit intentionally, Turlock police say. Two arrested

Officers with the Turlock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in an alleged murder on Sunday.
At about 1:25 a.m., Turlock police received a call about a man who was reportedly down and possibly deceased after being run over by a vehicle near South First and D streets, authorities said in a news release.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Detectives responded to the scene and determined the incident was intentional.
Jose Alonso Gutierrez, Jr. 18, arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on a charge of murder.
Bailey Martin Sanchez, 19, was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail for being an accessory to murder and carjacking.
Police did not provide the identity or age of the victim. Police didn't divulge the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram 209-664-7323. Tipsters also can contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
