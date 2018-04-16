Suspect arrested in Ceres, Modesto minimart robberies

Modesto and Ceres police early Monday arrested a suspect in crimes in both cities.
About 2:30 a.m., Modesto police got a report of an attempted robbery at the am/pm minimart at Fifth and I streets. An employee described a man armed with a gun who entered the store and demanded money.
"The victim refused, so the suspect took off on foot," Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said. Within a few minutes, police were given the description of a vehicle the suspect got into, and the vehicle was spotted and stopped at Fifth and K streets.
"While we were on the call, we got information from the Ceres Police Department that they had a robbery there," Graves said.
The suspect in the Modesto robbery attempt, 20-year-old Dallas Marquett Amaya, was determined to be the same man who robbed the 7-Eleven minimart at East Hatch and Herndon roads in Ceres, police said.
He faces charges of robbery, attempted robbery and probation violation. He remained in custody Monday afternoon, with bail set at $50,000 in each case.
Amaya was on probation in an October case in which he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.
