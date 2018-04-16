Suspect in murder of wife still not in Modesto. He remains in an Oakland hospital.

A Modesto man suspected in the murder of his wife remains hospitalized in Oakland, under guard by Modesto police, it was revealed in court Monday.
Kelvin Lee Simpson, 51, is accused of killing Shannon Kalia Simpson, 47, on April 3 in the home they shared at 1504 Coffee Villa Drive in northeast Modesto.
He fled Modesto in a 2013 black Hyundai Sonata and was found in the vehicle by Oakland officers April 5, police said. Because Simpson was not responding to officers' verbal commands, a short standoff led to police breaking the rear window of his car and deploying pepper spray, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody, and then an ambulance was called to take him to a hospital to be medically cleared.
Information was not available from Modesto police Monday on whether Simpson has been hospitalized continuously since his arrest, or if he was taken to Alameda County Jail at some point and then again sent to a hospital.
Oakland officers communicating by radio at the time of his arrest described Simpson as being incoherent.
Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office spokesman John Goold said he knows only that Simpson "was the subject of a medical emergency call in Oakland" and first responders took him to a hospital. Police are "waiting for his condition to improve to a point where he can be released and returned to our county," he said.
Judge Ricardo Cordova on Monday rescheduled Simpson's arraignment for April 23 in Stanislaus County Superior Court.
The criminal complaint filed against Simpson by the District Attorney's Office includes two enhancements: one alleging he acted with premeditation, the other alleging he used a blunt object to commit the murder.
There also is a special allegation because Simpson was on probation for a felony offense at the time of the homicide.
Simpson pleaded no contest on Nov. 29, 2016, to a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. He did about 10 months in jail, Modesto police Sgt. Steve Hinkley said.
Simpson also was convicted in July 2006, in Contra Costa County, of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, the criminal complaint shows. A legal resource website, fearnotlaw.com, shows Simpson at that time admitted a prior conviction for the same offense.
The court sentenced him to four years in state prison, suspended execution of the sentence, and placed him on three years formal probation, the site says.
Comments