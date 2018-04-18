She begged Modesto man not to drive high on meth. Then, he killed a Merced boy.

A man has been convicted of driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph while high on methamphetamine when he slammed his vehicle into another car in south Modesto, killing an 11-year-old Merced boy and injuring his family.
Traves Oscar Krause, 32 of Modesto, will be sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crash that killed Yeidkol Rangel. He was a sixth-grader at Le Grand Elementary School., where grief-stricken students last year tried to raise money for his family.
Krause on April 3 pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence and driving under the influence of drugs causing injuries, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
His charges are each considered strikes under state's "Three Strikes" law, which can be used to lengthen a prison sentence if Krause is convicted of another felony after he's released from prison, according to the District Attorney's Office. As part of his no contest plea, he admitted to running from the crash site.
Prosecutors said Krause was driving a 2016 Dodge sedan at 126 mph a few seconds before he crashed with the other vehicle. A blood test confirmed that Krause was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the hit-and-run crash.
About 90 minutes before the crash, Krause's girlfriend sent him a text message, begging him to not drive, according to prosecutors. Krause reportedly sent her a text message a few minutes before the crash with a photograph of his car's speedometer reading 130 mph.
The deadly crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on March 13, 2017, in the intersection of South Carpenter and West Hatch roads in south Modesto.
The California Highway Patrol reported Krause's car was heading north on Carpenter Road, approaching Hatch Road. Mayra Rangel, the boy's mother, was driving a 2012 Toyota sedan east on Hatch, approaching Carpenter.
Both cars entered the intersection, and the front of Krause's Dodge hit the driver's side of the Toyota, the CHP said. The boy was pronounced dead at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. All four of Rangel's passengers, including her son, were wearing seat belts.
Mayra Rangel suffered minor injuries. Her husband, Jose Ramirez, and her 9-year-old daughter, Maria Rangel, suffered major injuries in the crash.
Krause got out of his car, ran from the crash site and called 911 to report his car had been stolen. The CHP found Krause at his home and took him to the same hospital where the boy died, because Krause had suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Krause was later booked at the Stanislaus County Jail.
Krause had a previous DUI conviction in Stanislaus County. In January 2015, Krause pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of driving drunk and was sentenced to 20 days in jail and three years of probation as part of a plea deal, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors initially charged Krause with murder for the crash that killed the Merced boy, but that charge was dropped. A felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of using a controlled substance also were dismissed.
Krause remains in custody at the jail, where he has been held since the day after the crash. The defendant will return to Stanislaus Superior Court on May 8, when he will be formally sentenced. Deputy District Attorney Bianca Yip prosecuted the case.
