Modesto police to hit streets to find alcohol-, drug-impaired drivers

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. A Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenge Peter Hecht The Sacramento Bee