Modesto police to hit streets to find alcohol-, drug-impaired drivers

It's Friday the 13th, but Modesto police advise those who drink and drive to not press their luck even once the day is over.
Officers with the Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be out on special patrols Saturday through Wednesday nights to look for alcohol- and/or drug-impaired drivers.
The so-called DUI saturation patrols will be in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and arrests. Deployment hours will be Saturday from 7 p.m. till 3 the next morning, then Sunday through Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Why do police give drivers advance notice?
"Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized, proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely," says a news release from Modesto police.
In California, the release says, alcohol-involved collisions led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 injuries in 2014. Throughout 2015-17, DUI crashes in Modesto killed seven people, police said.
Among those were a mother and daughter killed when hit by another vehicle in a high-speed, DUI crash on Modesto's Tully Road the night of Nov. 29.
The 16-year-old female suspect has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence. Modesto police Chief Galen Carroll said she is suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.
Drug-impaired driving now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes. People who take prescription drugs, particularly those with label warnings not to drive or operate machinery, might be impaired enough to get a DUI, the release says.
"Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol."
