School districts receive more e-mailed threats; this time with claims of a bomb

School districts in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties on Thursday evening received more e-mails threatening violence, but these messages claim someone will show up on campus with a bomb. Like a previous threat this week, the e-mails appear to be a hoax, authorities said.
School districts in Tuolumne County received the threatening e-mail. The e-mail claims that "a male student will be sent into your campus as you start the day, he will look normal but what is in his bag is a bomb."
Tuolumne County sheriff's officials said the e-mail did not specify which school or when this claimed attack would occur.
The FBI has already told local law enforcement officials that this latest e-mail is likely a hoax, according to sheriff's officials. Federal investigators believe the sinister messages likely came from the same group that sent threatening e-mails to numerous U.S. school districts earlier this week.
"Although these emails have been deemed a hoax, our office takes any threat to the safety of our school campuses and students seriously," the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "We continue to partner with our school districts to provide training and advice concerning these events."
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Department on Friday morning announced Mark Twain Union Elementary School District received the same e-mail threatening the use of a bomb.
Several law enforcement agencies throughout California have already reported that school districts within their jurisdictions received this latest threat. The e-mail claims that "a male student will be sent into your campus as you start the day, he will look normal but what is in his bag is a bomb."
Sheriff's officials said the e-mail also claimed that if the school is placed on lockdown, the male will set off the bomb. The e-mail contained a link to a photo what appeared to be a plastic bottle filled with liquid; the bottle has black tape and wires attached.
The e-mail indicates that the object in the photo is a very powerful explosive, according to Calaveras County authorities.
On Twitter, the group of hackers that sent the threatening e-mails earlier this week -- determined to be a hoax -- is claiming responsibility for the latest threats.
The group wrote in one of its recent Tweets "We 100% going dark now.... Hope the U.S and UK enjoy it, if we get arrested then oops we must of messed up at some point."
