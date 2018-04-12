Two sought in robbery of Subway in Manteca

Police are seeking a man and woman who robbed a Subway restaurant on Wednesday morning.
A few minutes before 8 a.m., officers responded to the robbery report at the 1235 W. Yosemite Ave. sandwich shop. The robbers had just fled after indicating they had a firearm and taking cash from the register.
They fled in a black Dodge Avenger, with California plates, 8DAW150.
Police have identified the man as Manteca resident Dustin Crabtree, 32. They still are working to ID the woman.
Anyone who sees Crabtree, the woman or the car is asked to call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101.
