FBI operation in Stanislaus nets arrests in interstate drug-trafficking operation

At least five people were arrested in Stanislaus County on Wednesday by FBI agents assisted by Modesto and Turlock police.
Lauren Horwood, spokeswoman for the California Eastern District office of the U.S. Attorney's Office, gave a brief statement to The Bee, saying the six arrested "were charged in a sealed indictment last Thursday (April 5) with 'multistate drug trafficking organization with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.'”
The indictment since has been unsealed, she said, and the U.S. Attorney's Office will provide additional information later Thursday.
The five in custody are Jimmy Jamar Brantley, 40; Sheena Catrice Taylor, 41; Alecia Michelle Trapps, 54; Joseph Charles Vasquez, 30; and Walter Ernest Westley, 60. No cities of residence were available, but Turlock Police Department was one of the arresting agencies listed for Vasquez.
A sixth person, Damian Gabriel Cortez, 40, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI in an unrelated case and is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, Horwood said.
Agents apparently served search warrants at multiple locations, including 2812 Mission Bell Lane in east Modesto. The serving of a search warrant at that home involved SWAT and ATF officers.
We'll have more information as it is available.
