Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (4/14/18)

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 29 to April 4, 2018.

Alberto Bautista

SUSPECT: Alberto Bautista, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 29, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Burglary, auto theft, criminal conspiracy







SUSPECT: Lori Ann Grissom, 44, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 29, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation







Juan Alvarez

SUSPECT: Juan Carlos Alvarez, 37, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 29, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, robbery, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, driving with suspected license

Brandon Perriera

SUSPECT: Brandon Michael Perriera, 26, of Newman

DAY ARRESTED: March 30, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, probation violation







Henry Fisher

SUSPECT: Henry Odell Fisher, 29, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 31, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation







Mariah Sanders

SUSPECT: Mariah Quientar Sanders, 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 31, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance

Phiing Rasmy

SUSPECT: Phiing Laa Ramsy

DAY ARRESTED: April 1, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle probation violation

Claudette Swanson

SUSPECT: Claudette Sharron Swanson, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property







Randall Burkart

SUSPECT: Randall Burkart, 25, Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation