More cypress trees set afire at Turlock's Donnelly Park

SHARE COPY LINK Turlock police and firefighters were kept busy Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, by an arsonist who started five fires in and around Donnelly Park between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information may contact Turlock police at 209-668-5550. Turlock Fire Department

Turlock police and firefighters were kept busy Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, by an arsonist who started five fires in and around Donnelly Park between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information may contact Turlock police at 209-668-5550. Turlock Fire Department