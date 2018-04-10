Four armed carjackers strike Riverbank resident, take Lexus

A man was carjacked outside his home just west of Riverbank High School early Tuesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.
The resident called 911 shortly before 4 a.m., reporting that four Latino males, all carrying firearms, struck him and took his black, four-door 2005 Lexus GS 350. No license plate number was immediately available.
The carjacking occurred in the 6300 block of Eighth Street. The victim suffered cuts to his head and hands, said Sgt. Jesus Sigala.
"Quick reminder to everyone," Sigala said. "When leaving your homes in the early morning, be aware of your surroundings."
Anyone with information on the carjacking is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
