Motorcyclist dies after being shot on Calaveras County highway, sheriff reports

A Manteca-area resident died after being shot Sunday while riding a motorcycle on Highway 26, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office reported.
Jack Edward Watts, 43, was riding just west of Mokelumne Hill in the late afternoon when he was shot by an unknown person, a news release said. He died at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas.
Part of the highway remained closed into Monday while sheriff's deputies and detectives worked the scene.
Anyone with information about the case can call 209-754-6030. This can include surveillance video from residents that captured the highway from Glenco/Railroad Flat to Paloma Road between 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday.
During the investigation, Michael Lee Parkerson, 56, of the Stockton area was arrested on unrelated narcotics and weapons charges. He is not believed to be a suspect in the homicide, the release said.
