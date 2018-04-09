E-mail threatens gun violence in Calaveras County schools

Calaveras County Sheriff's officials on Monday were investigating an e-mail from someone who threatened to use a gun to harm to school students and staff.
Investigators did not know who sent the e-mail on Monday morning to officials at the Calaveras Unified School District and the Bret Harte Union High School District.
The e-mailed threat did not contain information about any specific schools or dates, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's officials were working with the Angels Camp Police Department to investigate the threat.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this threatening e-mail to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department (209) 754-6500 or the Angels Camp Police Department (209) 736-2567.
