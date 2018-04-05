Student faxed threat of violence to La Loma Junior High School, police say

A student was arrested after faxing a threat of violence to La Loma Junior High School in Modesto, police said Thursday.
Modesto City Schools contacted police after the Encina Avenue campus received the threat, the Modesto Police Department reported. The time and nature of the threat were not noted in a news release.
Officers determined that the fax was sent by a 13-year-old boy using another student's name, police said. They contacted the suspect at his home, and he was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of terrorist threats and false impersonation.
The threat was one of many reported around the nation in the weeks after the Feb. 14 massacre of 17 students at a Florida high school.
