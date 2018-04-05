Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (4/7/18)

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 22-28, 2018.
SUSPECT: Jermaine Rufus Beard, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 22, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Carjacking, auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer
SUSPECT: Jeffrey Quan Edwards, 45, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 22, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Roberto Garza Jr., 23, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Joshua Lee Morton, 19, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Transport of controlled substance, auto theft, possession of controlled substance, possessing fictitious currency
SUSPECT: Michael Lewis Adams, 36, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer
SUSPECT: Beau Daniel Place, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer
SUSPECT: Juan Carlos Garcia, 31, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Gustavo Ortiz, 22, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: March 28, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson PD
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Rolando Del Solorio, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 28, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD
CHARGES: Evading police, auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, unlicensed driver, hit and run
