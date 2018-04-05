Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (4/7/18)

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

April 05, 2018 10:09 AM

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 22-28, 2018.

SUSPECT: Jermaine Rufus Beard, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 22, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Carjacking, auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer

SUSPECT: Jeffrey Quan Edwards, 45, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 22, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft



SUSPECT: Roberto Garza Jr., 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation

SUSPECT: Joshua Lee Morton, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Transport of controlled substance, auto theft, possession of controlled substance, possessing fictitious currency



SUSPECT: Michael Lewis Adams, 36, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer

SUSPECT: Beau Daniel Place, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer

Juan Garcia

SUSPECT: Juan Carlos Garcia, 31, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft/extortion involving vehicle or trailer, possession of burglary tools

SUSPECT: Gustavo Ortiz, 22, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: March 28, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson PD

CHARGES: Auto theft



SUSPECT: Rolando Del Solorio, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 28, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Evading police, auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, unlicensed driver, hit and run

