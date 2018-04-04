Friends, employer identify victim of suspicious death in Modesto

Friends and colleagues are mourning a Modesto woman whose death police are calling suspicious.
Officers responding shortly after noon Tuesday to a report of a death at 1504 Coffee Villa Drive in the northeast area of Modesto found a body inside the home. The Police Department has not publicly identified the person in any way.
But on social media and emails to The Bee, friends said she was 47-year-old Shannon Kalia Simpson.
Robin Werner, a Washington state resident, said the Coffee Villa house is Simpson's, and she's visited her there twice. "She was a wonderful person," Werner said in an email. "... She lived there with her husband and her son. She worked for Kaiser."
Kaiser Permanente Northern California spokesman Edwin Garcia confirmed Simpson worked for the health care provider but released no information on what she did there. "We are saddened by the death of our employee Shannon Simpson, and our sympathies are with her family and friends at this time," says a Kaiser statement provided by Garcia. "We are also providing support to Kaiser Permanente co-workers who may be affected by this loss."
Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, another friend of Simpson's, Jodi Penirian McClure, posted on her Facebook page an image with the message, "There are things that we don't want to happen but have to accept, things we don't want to know but have to learn, and people we can't live without but have to let go."
Wednesday morning, she commented on her post: "Crazy ... I posted this just before I found out. I was feeling some type of way. Now I know why."
Tuesday afternoon outside the home, Sgt. Eric Schuller said responding officers immediately searched and found no one else in the home. "Right now, we're classifying that as a suspicious death while we investigate."
Though the 911 call was made Tuesday afternoon, police did not say when the death is believed to have occurred. They've not said who is thought to have made the call. Nothing has been released on cause of death or any possible suspects.
Investigators on Tuesday were looking for security cameras outside neighboring houses to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
