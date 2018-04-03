Neighbor finds toddler in roadway, baby home alone. Turlock police arrest mother, 19

A 19-year-old Turlock mother is behind bars after a neighbor reported to police that she found the woman's 2-year-old playing in a roadway and a younger child home alone.
The incident occurred on the 100 block of 20th Century Boulevard, just southwest of Geer Road and Hawkeye Avenue. The neighbor plucked the child from the road and was able to locate the child's apartment. There, the neighbor found a baby unattended and called police.
"We respond to the apartment and are unable to locate the parents of the children," according to the Turlock Police Department incident summary. While officers were investigating, mother Joseline Lizzet Martinez arrived on scene and admitted she left the children unattended, police said.
Child Protective Services responded to the residence to investigate. Martinez was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony child neglect/abuse. Bail was set at $50,000.
Comments