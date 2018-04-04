Modesto man convicted in deadly botched drug robbery

A 27-year-old Modesto man will be sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for his role in the shooting of a Riverbank teen killed during a botched marijuana robbery.
Lamar Oldham on Monday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Damian Villavicencio, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced.
Oldham's conviction also includes an enhancement to his charge for using a gun, which added 10 years to his 25 years to life prison sentence. A charge of assault with a semiautomatic gun and two counts of attempted robbery were dropped.
Prosecutors said Oldham, while entering his guilty plea, admitted in court that he was helping Isaiah Stafford rob the victim and he fired a handgun during the deadly encounter.
Villavicencio, 19, was hit by gunfire during what was supposed to be a drug deal behind the Velvet Grill & Creamery restaurant on McHenry Avenue in north Modesto. The bullet entered his back and moved up his body, tearing through two ribs and his left lung before exiting, according to court testimony.
Another 19-year-old Riverbank man was with Villavicencio when they stumbled into a nearby McDonald’s restaurant, bleeding and saying they had been shot, witnesses told police. The other man survived the shooting.
Authorities say Oldham and Stafford are responsible for Villavicencio’s death. Stafford, 21, remains in custody and is set to return to court April 17 to reschedule his trial.
A third defendant in the case, Luisa Riley, also was initially charged with murder in Villavicencio’s death. She was prosecuted separately and pleaded guilty to being an accessory in the case.
Testimony in a 2015 preliminary hearing indicated Stafford arranged to buy marijuana and told the victims to meet him in the parking lot behind the Velvet Grill. Riley was there with her then-boyfriend, Stafford.
When police questioned Oldham and Stafford, each apparently minimized his role in the shooting.
The victims arrived in the parking lot in a Chevrolet Corsica. The surviving victim was driving, and Villavicencio was in the front passenger seat. Stafford got into the back seat of the parked car with his feet still on the ground outside.
The car sped off initially before gunfire erupted. The car became stuck on a curb in the parking lot. Police later found the car riddled with bullet holes.
Mark Sullivan, Stafford’s attorney, has argued there’s no evidence his client intended to kill Villavicencio. He said Stafford fired his gun only as he was falling out of the car after the victims sped off.
A forensic pathologist has testified that gunpowder residue found in a thin circle pattern around the entrance wound on Villavicencio’s back indicates the gun’s muzzle was placed directly against his back when the fatal shot was fired.
Sullivan has said in court that his client fired his gun from a distance, not directly on Villavicencio’s back as the pathologist found.
In the preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney Brad Nix told the judge it’s clear the defendants were working together in the planned robbery, and the evidence shows the bullets found inside the car were fired from the handgun Stafford had in the car.
Villavicencio’s family and friends will have a chance to speak in court about the impact of his death, when Oldham is sentenced next year.
Oldham remains in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court July 15, 2019, for his sentencing hearing, about 15 months after his conviction.
Prosecutors said Oldham's sentencing will be delayed until after the conclusion of Stafford's trial, which is expected to begin at some point next year.
It's unclear whether Oldham or Riley will be asked to testify in Stafford's upcoming trial. Stafford and Riley were both 17 when the shooting occurred but were criminally charged as adults.
