Turlock man kidnapped victim to commit sexual assault, police say

A Turlock man arrested Saturday faces charges of carjacking to facilitate kidnapping and kidnapping to commit rape.
Rene Preciado Trujillo, 34, remained in the Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday morning, with bail set a $1 million.
The kidnapping occurred in the 200 block of West Main Street, the Turlock Police Department reported. Some time later, Turlock police dispatch was informed by the Merced County Sheriff's Office that it had located the victim and Trujillo.
The jail booking log shows him facing charges of kidnapping during carjacking, kidnap to commit rape, battery with serious bodily injury and attempted lewd acts with a child.
Trujillo has prior convictions of vehicle theft, petty theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft and recklessly fleeing authorities with disregard for public safety.
We'll have more on this case as information is available.
