Tuolumne suspect was going to get caught. He didn't have to make it so easy.

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

April 02, 2018 03:51 PM

This guy made so many mistakes it's a crime, authorities say.

1. Stealing from someone who'd recognize him.

2. Dropping a key piece of evidence at the scene.

3. Calling 911 to learn if the evidence had been found.

A man reporting a theft at his home on Livermore Court in Soulsbyville on Sunday afternoon told Tuolumne County deputies he saw a man he knows fleeing the scene.

The victim said Sonora resident Joshua Hobbs, 29, ran from his side garage door carrying a box of tools. He followed and saw Hobbs get into the passenger seat of a white four-door sedan parked nearby on Tracy Court.

While searching the area, a deputy found a black cell phone on the ground. The homeowner had a number for Hobbs, called it, and the phone began to ring.

Later Sunday, a 911 dispatcher got a call from Hobbs, reporting he lost his phone somewhere in Soulsbyville.

The call was traced, and deputies found Hobbs at a home in Sonora. The sedan described by the burglary victim was parked out front.

Hobbs was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for burglary.

