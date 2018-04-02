Tuolumne suspect was going to get caught. He didn't have to make it so easy.

This guy made so many mistakes it's a crime, authorities say.
1. Stealing from someone who'd recognize him.
2. Dropping a key piece of evidence at the scene.
3. Calling 911 to learn if the evidence had been found.
A man reporting a theft at his home on Livermore Court in Soulsbyville on Sunday afternoon told Tuolumne County deputies he saw a man he knows fleeing the scene.
The victim said Sonora resident Joshua Hobbs, 29, ran from his side garage door carrying a box of tools. He followed and saw Hobbs get into the passenger seat of a white four-door sedan parked nearby on Tracy Court.
While searching the area, a deputy found a black cell phone on the ground. The homeowner had a number for Hobbs, called it, and the phone began to ring.
Later Sunday, a 911 dispatcher got a call from Hobbs, reporting he lost his phone somewhere in Soulsbyville.
The call was traced, and deputies found Hobbs at a home in Sonora. The sedan described by the burglary victim was parked out front.
Hobbs was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for burglary.
