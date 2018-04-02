Family marches for Modesto man shot to death by Ceres police

It's been five months since the death of Nicholas Adam Pimentel, who was shot by Ceres police in south Modesto. His family says they still don't know why officers decided to open fire, and they want answers.
Stanislaus County sheriff's officials have said Pimentel, who was driving a pickup, led police in a chase that ended with an apparent crash. The officers then fired their guns at Pimentel. The 27-year-old Modesto man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
About three dozen family members and close friends gathered in Ceres for a remembrance march for Pimentel. The march started at Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road in Ceres. The group on Saturday afternoon walked nearly 4.5 miles to Imperial Avenue and Ustick Road in south Modesto, where the chase ended and Pimentel was shot.
“We are out here doing a community remembrance march in honor of my brother," said Pimentel's sister, Summer Pimentel. "We want answers. We still have not heard anything about the investigation and report. Why not?”
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation into the deadly shooting because it occurred in an unincorporated neighborhood.
Sheriff's officials have said Ceres police Sgt. Darren Venn, a 17-year veteran, and Officer Ross Bays, a 15-year veteran, shot Pimentel. They were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in all police shootings. Venn and Bays have since returned to duty, according to Ceres police.
It was unclear whether the Sheriff's Department has concluded its investigation. A sheriff's supervising sergeant with knowledge of the investigation was unavailable Monday, according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office on Monday also could not confirm if it has received the sheriff's investigation for review. The District Attorney's Office will decide whether the deadly police shooting was justified.
At 1:08 a.m. on Oct. 22, Ceres police officers were reportedly pursuing the vehicle in an unincorporated area. Sheriff's officials have declined to say where exactly the chase began or why Ceres began pursuing Pimentel's pickup.
The police chase ended near the intersection, several blocks west of Crows Landing Road in south Modesto. About 1:10 a.m., the officers radioed that they had been involved in a shooting. Nearby residents said the pickup crashed with parked vehicles in front of homes.
Maria Rivera, Pimentel's girlfriend, says she was in the pickup with her boyfriend when the police shooting occurred. On Monday, she declined to answer any questions about the details of the shooting.
"I just can't talk about it," Rivera said. "It gives me flashbacks. I relive it every day."
Rivera said she and her boyfriend were living together at his mother's home, not far from where the shooting occurred. She said Pimentel was a loving, family-oriented man. He had been working as a cook at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse for three years before his death.
"I do want justice for what happened that night," Rivera said. "I just know it shouldn't have happened the way it did."
Summer Pimentel believes her brother's death was the result of police excessive force, and she says police brutality has become an epidemic throughout the United States.
“We just want to shine some light to what has happened," she said during Saturday's demonstration. "We want answers and we want accountability.”
Pimentel's mother, Diane Pimentel, died at age 58, two weeks after her son's shooting death. Her family said the mother had been ill before and died broken-hearted. Pimentel also left behind an 8-year-old son, Adam.
“They took my nephew's ... No. 1 provider," Pimentel's sister said. "Now, he is lost from his nanny and his daddy... They destroyed lives.”
His family and friends on Saturday wore shirts with Pimentel’s likeness that read “Forever In Our Hearts” and “Justice for Nick.” They also carried handmade signs and printed banners demanding answers and questioning police.
"We have a lot of questions and we need a lot of answers," said Oscar Suazo, Pimentel's uncle. "Why did it come down to this?”
Suazo, 67, worked as a parole agent for 32 years and is now retired. He said, "Hopefully this puts pressure on the city of Ceres and the DA’s Office to come up for answers as soon as possible."
