Oakdale cops corral early morning horse thieves

Two men found out the hard way that you don't steal horses in the Cowboy Capital.
At 2 a.m. Saturday Oakdale Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle loading horses into a trailer. When officers arrived on the 1000 block of Post Road, they determined a horse theft was in progress, according to Oakdale Police Department Public Information Officer Janeen Yates.
Officers arrested Oakdale residents Colton Haynes, 28, and Dustin O’Daniel, 23, on felony theft charges. Both Haynes and O’Daniel were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. The horses were returned to their owner.
