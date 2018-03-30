Manteca police seek male who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

Police are looking for a male who robbed a Manteca 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
A report was made at 4:15 a.m. that a masked man had just entered the store at 1048 W. Yosemite Ave. , pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and put the money into a plastic bag the robber brought with him.
The gunman then took several packs of cigarettes and left the store. He was last seen walking south toward the rear of the building.
No physical description of the male was available from police, but a surveillance image shows him wearing dark shorts, hoodie, socks and shoes, with a mask covering his face below his eyes.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101 or submit any tips through the Manteca PD app. Reference case 2018-11848.
