Modesto police sergeant is OK after suspected stolen pickup collides with patrol car

A sergeant suffered minor injuries when a patrol car collided with a suspected stolen pickup truck Thursday, the Modesto Police Department reported. Two of three suspects were arrested.
The early-morning wreck in southwest Modesto happened while police were investigating the theft Wednesday of the pickup from a home garage on Ironside Drive, in the same part of the city. A handgun and other property also were stolen, police said.
Stanislaus County probation officers identified the suspects through photographs. One of them was a 15-year-old who was arrested on Lynne Renee Court several hours after the burglary. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of burglary and conspiracy. His name was not released because of his age.
Thursday morning, officers found the stolen truck and tried to make a traffic stop that resulted in a short pursuit and the collision, police said. Two suspects fled on foot and a search perimeter was set up, the report said.
One of them, Alberto Bautista, 19, was arrested by the Sheriff's Department and booked into jail on charges of burglary, auto theft and conspiracy. He remained there Thursday evening on $50,000 bail.
The third suspect, 17, is still at large.
