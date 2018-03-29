He rammed girlfriend's car but didn't stop there, Turlock police say

Ramming his girlfriend's vehicle and then pursuing her around Turlock led to a felon being back behind bars, police reported.
After an argument with his girlfriend, Juvenal Sandoval Panduro, 33, followed her and her passenger, said Sgt. Russell Holeman. On the 1300 block of West Main Street, he drove into the back of her vehicle, then proceeded to tailgate her a couple of miles through the city, the sergeant said.
"Her passenger called right away and gave vehicle descriptions and locations," said Holeman, who while driving an unmarked police vehicle spotted the two other vehicles coming off Vermont Avenue onto Lander Avenue. "The way they came off the side street quickly is what got my attention."
He followed the vehicles for about a half mile to the 1000 block of Ninth Street, where they stopped. Panduro was taken into custody without incident, he said. No one reported being injured, and damage to Panduro's and his girlfriend's vehicle was minor.
Never miss a local story.
Thursday afternoon, Panduro remained in custody at the jail, facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and one count of domestic battery. Bail is set at $50,000.
Pandura was convicted in February 2007 and again in December that year of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Comments