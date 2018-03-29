She punched a teen in Turlock and stole his phone. But there's more to it, police say.

Turlock police are looking for a woman who smashed a car window, punched a passenger, stole his cell phone and later dumped it in a Walmart parking lot.
It appears that simply gaining a phone wasn't her motive. "It was definitely a road-rage incident," said police Sgt. Russell Holeman.
The crime occurred about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Tuolumne and North Quincy roads. The 18-year-old victim and the man driving the car told the investigating officer that they likely had cut off an older white Cadillac about a half mile east at Tuolumne and Waring.
At the stop sign at Tuolumne and Quincy, that car was behind the two men. It was full of females, and one of them — a heavy-set Latina with slicked-back hair and multiple tattoos — got out and approached their car.
She used a bottle to smash the passenger's window before punching him and taking his phone.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
