Stanislaus County senior badly beaten in home-invasion robbery

A man alone at his rural home northeast of Empire was hospitalized after being beaten during a home-invasion robbery Wednesday night.
Shortly after 11 p.m., the man in his 60s answered a knocking at his door on the 6100 block of Garst Road, said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jesus Sigala. A female was outside, so he opened the security door, the sergeant said. At that point, two men who'd been out of sight rushed in, knocked the man to the ground and demanded money.
No firearm was used in the robbery, Sigala said, but the victim was severely beaten with a blunt object..
As of Thursday morning, no information was available on what if anything was taken in the robbery or if any of the three were known to the victim.
No descriptions of the suspects or their vehicles have been released.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
