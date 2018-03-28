Modesto police: Suspect tied to at least 7 business burglaries

Police have arrested a man suspected in a string of business break-ins and thefts, mostly phone and electronics stores along McHenry Avenue.
Michael Sumpter, 23, was arrested Monday just blocks away from three businesses he's accused of burglarizing. "This started on Feb. 2 and the last one was March 18," said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
Sumpter has been identified as responsible for at least seven burglaries. Among the stores targeted were FYE, City Cel, Metro PCS and a smoke shop, all on McHenry. A Metro PCS location on Tully Road also was hit, Graves said.
Glass windows and doors were broken in the crimes, causing the businesses thousands of dollars in damage in addition to the thousands of dollars in property loss, Grave said.
Detectives continue to investigate, as Sumpter may be responsible for additional burglaries, Graves said.
Anyone with information on Sumpter or the burglaries is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
