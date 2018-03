Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (3/31/18)

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 15 to March 21, 2018.







Royce Hollister

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SUSPECT: Royce Kelley Hollister, 24, of Crows Landing

DAY ARRESTED: March 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property







Phillip Costa

SUSPECT: Phillip Martin Costa, 45, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 16, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of firearm, probation violation







Henry Fisher

SUSPECT: Henry Odell Fisher, 29, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 16, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation







John Leonardo

SUSPECT: John Leonardo, 51, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 16, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, theft,







Robert Peterson

SUSPECT: Robert John Peterson, 30, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: March 17, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle or trailer







Omar Fierros

SUSPECT: Omar Fierros, 24, of Merced

DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle or trailer, probation violation

Martha Ayala

SUSPECT: Martha Helen Elisa Ayala, 34, of Stockton

DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation

Juan Alvarez

SUSPECT: Juan Alvarez, 29, transient

DAY ARRESTED: March 19, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, probation violation, violating court order to prevent domestic violance, vandalism, disobeying court order







Julio Garcia

SUSPECT: Julio Gurrola Garcia, 27, of San Jose

DAY ARRESTED: March 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, parole violation

Read More undefined

SUSPECT: Travis Reach, 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, evading a peace officer, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, probation violation