Police find 'potentially explosive' drug lab in Modesto park. Two arrested

Modesto police officers responding to reports of vagrancy in the Enslen Park area found a man in possession of a butane honey oil lab.
"A butane honey oil lab uses a chemical process to extract concentrated THC from the marijuana plant," the Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "The process is highly flammable and potentially explosive."
Honey oil, also called "hash oil," is created by using butane to extract the THC.
It was not clear from the department's Facebook post if the lab was being used in the park.
"Butane hash lab explosions can have devastating effects," according to a story on the firefighting news site Firehouse.com. "These explosions can cause significant structural damage and cause serious injuries to hash oil manufacturers, innocent bystanders and firefighters."
In early January, a hash oil explosion knocked the frame of a southeast Modesto triplex 6 inches off its foundation. It caused structural damage to the adjoining units, as well, and power had to be cut to the entire building, displacing the residents of the entire triplex.
In Tuesday's case, officers with the Beat Health Unit located two men at Enslen who had a large amount of property strewn about. One of them, 34-year-old Eric Cooke, was the subject of more than $100,000 in warrants. The other, 51-year-old Robert Berg, had the honey oil lab.
Both men were arrested. While being booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, Berg was found to possess methamphetamine. He faces charges of manufacturing drugs, importing a narcotic into jail and violation of probation. He remained in custody Wednesday morning, with bail set at $50,000.
Cooke did not appear in the in-custody log.
