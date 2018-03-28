Judge says Oakdale man is a sexually violent predator

A Stanislaus County judge has ordered a 75-year-old Oakdale man to be committed to a state hospital for an indeterminate amount of time because he is a sexually violent predator.
Superior Court Judge Judge Thomas Zeff last week determined that Donald Richard McFall met the criteria to be considered a sexually violent predator. The judge announced his ruling on March 22 after a three-day trial, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release this week.
Zeff ordered McFall to be held at Coalinga State Hospital, where he will receive mental health treatment until the court determines it is safe to release him.
The District Attorney's Office sought to have McFall committed to a state hospital after he completed his two-year prison sentence for a recent sexual offense. Usually, state hospital officials ask prosecutors to initiate these type of legal proceedings.
Never miss a local story.
In this case, Stanislaus County prosecutors chose to file a civil case in court under the state's Sexually Violent Predator Act because of McFall's mental health problems and his lengthy and severe criminal record.
The prosecution had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that McFall had a qualifying sexual offense, suffered from serious mental illness and that there would be a serious risk he would continue to commit sexual violent acts if he was released from custody.
Deputy District Attorney John R. Mayne presented the case against McFall for Judge Zeff. The prosecutor argued that McFall is a repeat sex offender, who suffers from mental illness and was first hospitalized in 1963.
McFall was convicted of indecent exposure in Santa Clara County in 1964 and 1966. He was convicted of child molestation crimes In 1974, 1978 and 1991.
In 2013, McFall was convicted of felony indecent exposure in Stanislaus County. The court ordered McFall to serve one year in the county jail and probation.
Prosecutors said that McFall, while on probation, made "an obviously delusional claim" to a probation officer that he had raped thousands of girls and enjoyed it.
After he was released from custody, McFall was convicted of violating his probation and was sentenced to serve two years in prison. That's when prosecutors decided to ask the court to have McFall committed to a state hospital.
Two mental health experts evaluated McFall and testified that he posed a substantial risk to re-offend, according to the prosecution. The two experts concluded that McFall suffered from schizophrenia and pedophilia.
Another mental health expert attempted to evaluate McFall, while he was in custody. Prosecutors said McFall masturbated in front of her, and correctional officers were called to stop the evaluation.
Comments