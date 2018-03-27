Most Wanted: Eric Sanchez-Padilla, Murder

NAME: Eric Sanchez-Padilla
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 23 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Sanchez-Padilla is wanted by Ceres police on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 26, 2014, shooting of Derrick Farrow outside Runaround Sue’s bar on Mitchell Road in Ceres.
NOTES: Luis Emeterio Martinez also has been charged with murder in Farrow’s death and remains a fugitive.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Sanchez-Padilla’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
