Name of homicide victim found in Ceres home is released

The homicide victim found in a Ceres home the night of March 19 has been identified as 63-year-old Lawrence "Larry" Lange, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department reported.
No other information is being released at this time, department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said Tuesday. Lange is a Ceres resident, but the department did not say if the home was his residence.
About 9:15 p.m. that Monday, emergency medical personnel were called to the home in the 4200 block of Blaker Road, just south of Service Road and west of Highway 99. The incident was initially reported as a call for medical aid. When the medics arrived, they found Lange's body and called for deputies.
The Sheriff's Department did not say if Lange or someone else made the medical-aid call. Detectives worked through that night to collect evidence and question witnesses.
No information has been released on the cause of death, which was to be determined through an autopsy. Nor has the department said anything about an apparent motive or suspects.
A Facebook page that has been memorialized as Remembering Larry Lange shows that he was from Dubuque, Iowa.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Adam Rodriguez at 209-525-7093 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
