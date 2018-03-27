He sexually abused a girl from ages 8 to 12, Tuolumne authorities say

After an investigation of more than six months, a Sonora man, Anthony Vidal Carrillo Jr., was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child.
The case resulted from the disclosure by a 16-year-old that Carrillo had molested her numerous times when she was between the ages of 8 and 12, said Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Deborah Moss. "We are not releasing the nature of the relationship at this time," Moss said, adding, "There is no indication that there are any other victims."
The Tuolumne County Jail booking log lists his occupation as programmer.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, and deputies took Carrillo into custody outside his Curtis Circle home.
He faces two felony counts, one of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14, the other of sexual penetration with a foreign object of a victim incapable of consent.
Bail is set at $200,000.
