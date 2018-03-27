Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (3/31/18)

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 8 to March 14, 2018.
Never miss a local story.
SUSPECT: Daniel Delrio, 20, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: March 8, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Luke Criswell Frost, 22, of Denair
DAY ARRESTED: March 9, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Carjacking, false imprisonment, kidnapping
SUSPECT: Ruben Henry Agundez, 33, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: March 10, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock PD
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Andres Fernando Gonzales, 22, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 12, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Jesse Portillo, 25, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 12, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Anthony Philip Gorial, 31, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: March 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Probation
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, forgery
SUSPECT: Joshua Lane Reynolds, 36, Denair
DAY ARRESTED: March 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stacatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receving stolen property, conspiracy, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Harley Joe Climer, 19, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, assault on a police officer/fireman, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction of justice, probation violation
xxx
Comments