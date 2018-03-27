Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (3/31/18)

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

March 27, 2018 09:49 AM

Here are the auto theft suspects from Modesto, California, and around Stanislaus County who were arrested from March 8 to March 14, 2018.

DELRIO, DANIEL.jpg

SUSPECT: Daniel Delrio, 20, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: March 8, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance



FROST, LUKE.jpg

SUSPECT: Luke Criswell Frost, 22, of Denair

DAY ARRESTED: March 9, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Carjacking, false imprisonment, kidnapping

SUSPECT: Ruben Henry Agundez, 33, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: March 10, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock PD

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

GONZALES, ANDRES.jpg

SUSPECT: Andres Fernando Gonzales, 22, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 12, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance

PORTILLO, JESSE.jpg

SUSPECT: Jesse Portillo, 25, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 12, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance

GORIAL, ANTHONY.jpg

SUSPECT: Anthony Philip Gorial, 31, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: March 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Probation

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, forgery

REYNOLDS, JOSHUA.jpg

SUSPECT: Joshua Lane Reynolds, 36, Denair

DAY ARRESTED: March 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stacatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receving stolen property, conspiracy, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

CLIMER, HARLEY.jpg

SUSPECT: Harley Joe Climer, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, assault on a police officer/fireman, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction of justice, probation violation





































