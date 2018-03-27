San Joaquin deputy charged with assault, sexual battery on female inmate

A San Joaquin County sheriff's deputy has been charged with assault and sexual battery against a female inmate. This is the third time in a month the Sheriff's Office has reported a deputy has been charged with assault.
Deputy Danny Swanson, a 16-year veteran with the Sheriff's Office, is accused a making unwanted advances on the Honor Farm inmate during transportation to and from the county jail for medical visits, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The trips were between Sept. 25 and Nov. 6. The woman alleges Swanson, a transportation deputy, subjected her to inappropriate pictures and contact, according to a statement by the Sheriff's Office.
The inmate's attorney, Stanley Goff, told the Record in Stockton that the incidents occurred on three occasions when she was shackled and alone with Swanson — once in the medical clinic, once in a field and once in a vehicle.
The DA's Office said Swanson, 47, faces one felony county of assault under color of authority and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.
Jail Correctional Officer Ray De Jesus was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly striking an inmate several times on Dec. 10. The Sheriff's Office posted the information on Facebook on March 19, the day De Jesus was arraigned. The inmate was treated for minor injuries.
On March 13, Sheriff Steve Moore said on Facebook that he supported the filing of a misdemeanor assault charge against Correctional Officer Matthew Mettler, who was shown on video striking a cuffed detainee in August.
The man was brought in for intoxication by Manteca police on Aug. 24. A “spit bag” was put over his head after he allegedly tried to spit on those officers. "What happens next is one of our correctional officers enters the holding area and then, inexplicably, strikes the man in the head," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "The detainee was sitting, legs and arms cuffed, and apparently posing no threat."
In the latest post, on Monday, Moore said, "Sadly, we have had more than one incident in the jail come to light in the past six months. While unrelated, the cases all share a common thread in that our investigators and DA's office worked diligently to seek justice, and we will continue to do so in the future.”
