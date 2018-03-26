School looks into suspected neglect of Modesto girl. It leads to molestation arrest.

A call from a northwest Modesto elementary school led to a Modesto man's arrest on child molestation charges.
Jose Cardona, 29, was arrested Friday afternoon and remained in custody Monday, with bail set at $100,000. His alleged victim is the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
School staff was interviewing the child about an apparent neglect issue, Graves said, and news of the molestation "stemmed from that investigation." The alleged molestation apparently was a one-time incident that occurred late last year, when the child was 9.
The child's mother has not been charged, Graves said. But there were five children in the home, and all were put in the custody of Child Protective Services. "It appears she was the only child who had been assaulted," Graves said.
The allegations against Cardona specify child molestation and oral copulation, she said.
The name of the school was withheld to help protect the children's identities.
