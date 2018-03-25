Police officers investigate a crash Saturday night March 25, 2018, after a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a fence near South Stearns and Twildo roads in Oakdale, California.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after fleeing from Oakdale police

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

March 25, 2018 03:28 PM

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Saturday night after a police pursuit that started near downtown Oakdale ended in a crash into a fence about a mile away.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, the Oakdale Police Department on its Facebook page reported that officers had responded to a report of a “reckless motorcyclist” possibly driving under the influence.

Police said the motorcyclist sped away from police officers, heading east on F Street from Yosemite Avenue in Oakdale. The motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a fence near South Stearns and Twildo roads.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Officers closed a portion of the road as they investigated at the crash site.

On Sunday, a supervising Oakdale police sergeant declined to release any further details about Saturday night’s crash. She said the department wanted to wait and produce a news release about the incident before releasing any more information.

It was unclear Sunday whether the motorcyclist remained hospitalized, whether any arrests were made, whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash or whether any other injuries were reported.

