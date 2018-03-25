Deadly Turlock road rage case ends with a conviction

A defendant on Friday entered a plea that will help him avoid a trial in the shooting death of a 34-year-old Keyes man during an apparent road rage incident in Turlock.
Paris Roberts, 22, also of Keyes, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for shooting Pablo Vargas Jr. during the confrontation nearly two years ago, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced.
Roberts initially was charged with murder along with an an enhancement for allegedly firing the gun that killed Vargas.
On Friday, Roberts also pleaded no contest to a felony charge of carrying a concealed, unregistered and loaded gun. The defendant on Sunday remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail, where he has been held since the day of the deadly shooting.
Roberts is scheduled to return to Stanislaus Superior Court on April 12, when he will be formally sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Vargas' family and friends will be given an opportunity to speak in court at Roberts' sentencing hearing.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. on May 21, 2016. Gunshots were reported in the 4500 block of North Golden State Boulevard, just south of Taylor Road in Turlock.
Officers found Vargas in the road; he had a gunshot wound. He was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to Turlock police.
A witness gave police a description of a vehicle involved in the incident. Officers found a vehicle matching the description near Fulkerth Road and North Golden State Boulevard.
Police officials said three people, including Roberts, and a gun believed to have been used in the shooting were found inside the suspect vehicle.
