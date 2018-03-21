More Videos

Crime

Police identify suspect in stabbing outside Modesto doughnut shop

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

March 21, 2018 03:42 PM

Detectives have identified and arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman leaving a Modesto doughnut shop a few months ago.

Thomas Kelley, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday at a northeast Modesto home, the Modesto Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Kelley was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

The 51-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times but survived the attack at a Tully Road shopping center.

Thomas Kelley.jpeg
Thomas Kelley
Modesto Police Department

Several days after the stabbing, Modesto police released video captured on a security camera and asked the public to help its investigators identify the suspect seen walking outside the businesses in the shopping center.

Detectives with the department's Violent Crimes Unit identified Kelley as the stabbing suspect two months into their investigation, police said.

On Tuesday, police patrol officers received information on Kelley’s whereabouts. The information led the officers to the north Modesto home in the 300 block of East Rumble Road. Police then took him into custody.

The stabbing occurred about 5:30 a.m on New Year's Day after the woman left Baker Boy Donuts to walk to her car, according to Joseph Chhun, who owns the doughnut shop. The business is in the shopping center at Tully Road and Bowen Avenue anchored by dd's Discounts and Dollar General.

Chhun went to the woman's aid after he heard her cry out, he has said. He brought her into the shop, where the Chhuns called for an ambulance and police.

Police officials have said the stabbing appeared to be a random act, and it was unclear what motivated the attack.

