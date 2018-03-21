Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Car theft goes really wrong, Sonora police report

By Deke Farrow

March 21, 2018 08:46 AM

A Sonora police case looks like the outline of a case study in how not to steal a car.

About 5:30 Tuesday morning, officers went to the area of South Arbona Circle on a report of a vehicle parked on the embankment with the driver passed out inside.

The investigation determined that Sonora resident Noel Pedro Figueroa, 20, got in the car through an unlocked door, released the emergency brake and tried to put the Ford in reverse. At that point, it rolled down the hill backward and came to rest on the embankment at the base of the road.

Apparently, the suspect never got the engine started. "There was no indication of hot-wiring or ignition tampering. The suspect claimed to have used a key, but none was found at the scene and all owner keys were accounted for," said Turu VanderWiel, acting chief of police.

Noel Pedro Figueroa
Sonora Police Department

Figueroa "promptly fell asleep," only to be awakened by officers, says a Sonora Police Department post on Facebook. " It's unknown what time he first entered the vehicle," VanderWiel said. Asked if Figueroa was found to be under the influence, he added, "an evaluation for drug use was inconclusive. "

The car owners told police they do not know Figueroa, who was arrested for vehicle theft and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.

