Man found dead in Ceres home, sheriff's officials call it a homicide

Stanislaus County sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of man found by medics Monday night at a Ceres home near Central Valley High School.
Sheriff's officials on Tuesday morning had not released the name of the man found dead. Authorities were still in the process of notifying his family.
About 9:15 p.m. Monday, emergency medical personnel were called to the home in the 4200 block of Blaker Road, just south of Service Road and west of Highway 99. The incident was initially reported as a call for medical aid.
When the medics arrived, they found the man's body in the home. The medics then called for sheriff’s deputies.
Sheriff's detectives also went to the home and worked through the night collecting evidence at the crime scene and questioning witnesses.
Based on the preliminary investigation, they are investigating the death of the man as a homicide, according to sheriff's officials. Detectives did not releasing any further details.
Sheriff's officials said the cause of death will be determined during an autopsy.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this death to call Detective Adam Rodriguez at (209) 525-7093 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
