She embezzled from Stanislaus Union School District, including its Christmas party fund

A Modesto woman has been convicted of embezzling nearly $10,000 from the Stanislaus Union School District when she worked there as an administrative assistant.
Evonne Michelle Tagre, 39, on March 9 pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced Monday in a news release. A felony charge of grand theft of more than $400 was dropped, according to court records.
Tagre was employed by the Stanislaus Union School District as an administrative assistant in facility operations. The district has five elementary schools and a junior high school in Modesto.
Prosecutors said Tagre's job included managing contracts and handling payments from different sports organizations for the rental use of the district's school facilities and fields.
The embezzlement occurred from January 2015 through January 2017, according to prosecutors. They said Tagre altered 22 invoices to make rental fees payable directly to her instead of the school district.
In those two years, six sports organizations paid Tagre $9,646. Prosecutors said Tagre admitted to investigators that she embezzled the rental fees, and she confessed to stealing an additional $300 from the school district's Christmas party fund.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Ricardo Córdova sentenced Tagre to 180 days in the county jail and three years of probation. The judge also ordered Tagre to pay $9,946 in restitution to the Stanislaus Union School District.
Deputy District Attorney Ahnna Reicks prosecuted the case.
